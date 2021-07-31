Left Menu

Mexico finds 8 men shot to death at drug cartel camp

Prosecutors in western Mexico say they have found the bullet-riddled bodies of eight men at what appeared to be a drug cartel encampment. The bodies were found Thursday in a rural, hilltop area outside the town of Cotija, in the western state of Michoacan.

Prosecutors in western Mexico say they have found the bullet-riddled bodies of eight men at what appeared to be a drug cartel encampment. The bodies were found Thursday in a rural, hilltop area outside the town of Cotija, in the western state of Michoacan. The state prosecutors office said the men were found wearing military-style clothing. They have not yet been identified. Drug cartels in Mexico frequently use such remote rural camps as training or staging grounds, or to hold kidnapping victims.

