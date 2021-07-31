Mexico finds 8 men shot to death at drug cartel camp

Prosecutors in western Mexico say they have found the bullet-riddled bodies of eight men at what appeared to be a drug cartel encampment. The bodies were found Thursday in a rural, hilltop area outside the town of Cotija, in the western state of Michoacan. The state prosecutors office said the men were found wearing military-style clothing. They have not yet been identified. Drug cartels in Mexico frequently use such remote rural camps as training or staging grounds, or to hold kidnapping victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)