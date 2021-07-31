Left Menu

MP: 22 prisoners injured as barrack wall collapses in Bhind district jail

Twenty-two prisoners were injured, one of them grievously, after a wall of a barrack in Bhind district jail of Madhya Pradesh collapsed early on Saturday, an official said.The wall of barrack number 6 caved in around 5.10 am, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI over phone.Twenty-two prisoners were injured in the incident.

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 31-07-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 09:13 IST
MP: 22 prisoners injured as barrack wall collapses in Bhind district jail
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-two prisoners were injured, one of them grievously, after a wall of a barrack in Bhind district jail of Madhya Pradesh collapsed early on Saturday, an official said.

The wall of barrack number 6 caved in around 5.10 am, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI over phone.

“Twenty-two prisoners were injured in the incident. One of the inmates, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to Gwalior for advanced medical treatment, while other injured prisoners were taken to the district hospital,” he said. There were 255 prisoners inside the prison at the time of the incident, he added. ''As soon as we got information about, police personnel were rushed to the jail for rescue operation,” Singh said. The police officer said that the jail building was quite old and the wall might have collapsed as a result of incessant rains over the last couple of days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021