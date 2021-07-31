Olympics-Shooting-Spain win trap mixed team gold in Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 11:10 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Spain won the gold medal in the new trap mixed team event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.
San Marino claimed the silver, while the United States won the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- San Marino
- Spain
- United States
- Olympics
- Asaka
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spain struggles to contain COVID-19 as contagion rate rises
Wildfire in Spain's Costa Brava forces hundreds from their homes
Wildfire in Spain's Costa Brava forces hundreds from their homes
Wildfire in Spain's Costa Brava forces hundreds from their homes
Spain's COVID infections rise, but Brits still flock to its beaches