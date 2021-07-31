Olympics-Sailing-Yunxiu Lu of China wins women's RS:X windsurfing gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 11:42 IST
Yunxiu Lu of China won gold in the women's RS:X windsurfing competition at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
Charline Picon of France took the silver medal, while Britain's Emma Wilson finished third to collect the bronze.
