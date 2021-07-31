UP: Two days after judge and gunner injured in road accident, four people taken into custody

Four people were taken into custody for questioning after an additional district judge and his gunner were injured in a road accident two days ago, police said on Saturday.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Mohammad Ahmed Khan, posted at the Fatehpur District Court, and his gunner were returning from Allahabad on Thursday night when the accident took place.

In his police complaint, the ADJ has said that during his posting in Bareilly in December 2020, he had rejected the bail application of an accused and he had threatened to kill him along with his family.

The ADJ also said that on Thursday, his car was hit by another vehicle, which had four people.

Kaushambi SP Radheshyam Vishwkarma said a case was registered on the basis of the complaint of the ADJ and further investigations were underway.

Four people, including the driver of the vehicle which hit the car of the ADJ, were taken into custody and later three of them were released, the SP said.

The three people who have been released after questioning are involved in survey work of a bridge on the Ganga river by the UP Bridge Corporation in Shahzadpur, he said, adding that the vehicle which hit the ADJ's car was being used on rent for the bridge work for the past 15 days.

