MP: Nine held for cheating, extortion by posing as journalists, cops

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine persons, members of a gang, who allegedly duped several people by posing as journalists or police officials have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made after a woman complained that the accused threatened to circulate a certain video if she did not pay them, said Madan Mahal police station in-charge Neeraj Verma.

The accused would cheat or extort money by posing as journalists, officials of the crime branch of police, or, in some cases, members of a Hindu organization, he said.

Ankit Shrivastava, Komal Patel, Babloo Thorat, Badal Patel and Prem Singh Lodhi were arrested on Saturday while Santosh Jain, Vivek Mishra, J P Singh, and Arun Gupta were arrested on Friday, Verma told PTI.

The case has been registered against 12 persons and three accused are still at large, he said.

Another case has been registered against some members of the gang including Santosh Jain, Vivek Mishra, JP Singh, and Arun Gupta at Gwarighat police station on the complaint of Ashish Rajput for cheating, house trespass, assault, and criminal intimidation, said the station in-charge Vijay Paraste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

