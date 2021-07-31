Left Menu

Olympics-Fencing-ROC win gold in women's team sabre

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 17:01 IST
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold in the women's team sabre fencing competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

France took silver and South Korea claimed bronze.

