Olympics-Fencing-ROC win gold in women's team sabre
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 17:01 IST
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold in the women's team sabre fencing competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.
France took silver and South Korea claimed bronze.
