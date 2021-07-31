Left Menu

Mumbai police arrests three from Noida for running fake job racket

A Mumbai Police team raided the call centre operating from Noida after a south Mumbai resident filed a complaint claiming he was cheated of Rs 1.38 lakh, the official said.The complainant was contacted by a caller claiming to be a representative of a leading job portal and promised him a job in a prominent bank, he said quoting the complaint.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 17:27 IST
Mumbai police arrests three from Noida for running fake job racket
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a racket allegedly involved in cheating people of lakhs by promising them lucrative jobs by arresting three persons from Uttar Pradesh, an official said. A Mumbai Police team raided the call centre operating from Noida after a south Mumbai resident filed a complaint claiming he was cheated of Rs 1.38 lakh, the official said.

The complainant was contacted by a caller claiming to be a representative of a leading job portal and promised him a job in a prominent bank, he said quoting the complaint. As asked by the caller, the victim deposited Rs 1.38 lakh towards ''service charge'' and other fees from April 12 to 22, he said. After the victim paid the money demanded by fraudsters who posed as representatives of the job portal, the callers stopped attending his calls, following which he approached the Pydhonie police station and lodged a complaint. During the investigation, it came to light that the victim had received calls from a Noida-based call center. Prima facie, the accused had cheated several job-seekers from various states in a similar way for lakhs, he said.

According to police, members of the racket had created a bogus domain of the job portal and a fake email id of the bank. They used to communicate with the victim through mobile phone and email, the official said. The accused, identified as Kailashchand Ramchand (29), Satishkumar Kalyan Singh (27) and Geeta Tejveer Singh (27), were apprehended after a raid, he said. They had set up the call centre in a rented flat in Noida from there they used to call job-seekers in various states by posing as representatives of the job portal, he said.

Police recovered 14 mobile phones, eight SIM cards, three laptops, 14 bogus letters of a bank and other incriminating documents, he said. The accused were brought to Mumbai and produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody till August 9, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021