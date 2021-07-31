Mumbai police arrests three from Noida for running fake job racket

Mumbai Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a racket allegedly involved in cheating people of lakhs by promising them lucrative jobs by arresting three persons from Uttar Pradesh, an official said. A Mumbai Police team raided the call centre operating from Noida after a south Mumbai resident filed a complaint claiming he was cheated of Rs 1.38 lakh, the official said.

The complainant was contacted by a caller claiming to be a representative of a leading job portal and promised him a job in a prominent bank, he said quoting the complaint. As asked by the caller, the victim deposited Rs 1.38 lakh towards ''service charge'' and other fees from April 12 to 22, he said. After the victim paid the money demanded by fraudsters who posed as representatives of the job portal, the callers stopped attending his calls, following which he approached the Pydhonie police station and lodged a complaint. During the investigation, it came to light that the victim had received calls from a Noida-based call center. Prima facie, the accused had cheated several job-seekers from various states in a similar way for lakhs, he said.

According to police, members of the racket had created a bogus domain of the job portal and a fake email id of the bank. They used to communicate with the victim through mobile phone and email, the official said. The accused, identified as Kailashchand Ramchand (29), Satishkumar Kalyan Singh (27) and Geeta Tejveer Singh (27), were apprehended after a raid, he said. They had set up the call centre in a rented flat in Noida from there they used to call job-seekers in various states by posing as representatives of the job portal, he said.

Police recovered 14 mobile phones, eight SIM cards, three laptops, 14 bogus letters of a bank and other incriminating documents, he said. The accused were brought to Mumbai and produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody till August 9, he said.

