Body of missing man found

Mangaluru, July 31 (PTI): The body of a 29-year-old man, reportedly missing since July 28, has been found, police said on Saturday.

Sathyavelu of Bengaluru had gone missing from Panemangalore in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and his body was found in Kasaragod district of Kerala, the police said.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old employee of a private company in Bengaluru had left his house on the morning of July 28 and did not return, they said.

Following this, his mother lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, the police began investigations and said they have found Sathyavelu's bike abandoned on the bridge over Netravati River in Panemangalore.

Further investigations led to the discovery of the body in Kerala, the police said adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)