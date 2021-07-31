Rajiv Singh replaces RCP Singh as new JD-U national president

Senior Janata Dal-United MP Rajiv Singh alias Lalan Singh has been appointed as the new national president of the party. Singh was elected as the new JD(U) president at the National Executive meeting chaired by Bihar chief minister and party leader Nitish Kumar which was held at its national office in Delhi on Saturday.

Celebrations begin at JD(U) office in Patna after the appointment of Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party. Union Minister RCP Singh stepped down from the post of the national president today in the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi . Notably, he was recently inducted as Union minister in PM Modi's cabinet.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party's national president and Union Minister RCP Singh, party MPs, national office bearers, state chiefs, and executive members attended the meet. "I express my gratitude towards Nitish Kumar, for the decision of appointing Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party. This will benefit the party, it's a good sign for party's future...Don't link this to caste matter. He's a senior parliamentarian," JDU leader Sanjay Singh said.(ANI)

