Left Menu

C'garh starts campaign to help convicts eligible for premature release

The campaign will have four stages, starting with timely identification of eligible convicts, and ending with legal aid by CGSLSA to those whose release applications have been rejected, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:40 IST
C'garh starts campaign to help convicts eligible for premature release
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh State Legal Service Authority (CGSLSA) and the state jail department have jointly launched a campaign to free those inmates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for premature release of convicts.

Unmukt is a campaign started as per the directives of the Supreme Court, which had asked Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to launch pilot projects on the issue, an official said on Saturday. Necessary instructions have been issued to district judges and chairmen of district legal service authority (DLSAs) to render support to the jail administration for the implementation of the campaign, CGSLSA secretary Siddharth Aggarwal said.

''Instructions have been issued for timely decision of pending applications of convicts under section 432(2) of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). The campaign will have four stages, starting with timely identification of eligible convicts, and ending with legal aid by CGSLSA to those whose release applications have been rejected,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021