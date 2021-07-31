Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:01 IST
Two juveniles held for killing boy in UP
A juvenile, along with his friend, was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his stepbrother over a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.

Police said they had received a missing report of a 10-year-old boy from his father in Adarsh Mandi area on July 3.

During investigation it came to the fore that the boy was killed by his stepbrother, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

The stepbrother, along with his friend, took the boy on a motorcycle on the pretext of having a cold drink. The two laced the cold drink with a sedative and the boy after consuming it felt unconscious. Thereafter, he was strangled, Mishra said.

The two accused removed the clothes of the boy and dumped him into a canal, the SP said.

Police said the two juveniles, both aged 14, confessed to have killed the boy.

The stepbrother was unhappy over the fourth marriage of his father, they said.

