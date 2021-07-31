Ancient temple declared as 'protected monument' in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared the ancient Radha Krishan temple at Miran Sahib near here as a ''protected monument''.

The order to this effect was issued by the Secretary of the Department of Culture, Sarmad Hafeez. ''In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments, Preservation Act, Samvat, 1977 (1920 AD), and in supersession of notification SO 73 dated 03.03.2021 ab initio, the government hereby declares the ancient monument namely 'Radha Krishan Temple situated at Miran Sahib, R S Pura, Jammu, along with land measuring three kanal and six marlas under survey no. 174, as 'protected monument','' the order read.

It said that objections from the public, if any, have also been sought and can be made before August 14 before the office of the culture department secretary.

