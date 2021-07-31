Left Menu

Couple jumps into water tank with minor sons, all die

The incident occurred in the Dhorimanna area following a heated argument over some issue between Ruparam 30 and his wife Gayatri 26, police said.In a fit of rage, Ruparam jumped into the water tank with his sons Radheshyam 6 and Hanuman 2.

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:32 IST
A couple along with their two minor sons allegedly jumped into a water tank at their home here on Saturday, resulting in their death. The incident occurred in the Dhorimanna area following a heated argument over some issue between Ruparam (30) and his wife Gayatri (26), police said.

In a fit of rage, Ruparam jumped into the water tank with his sons Radheshyam (6) and Hanuman (2). Moments later, his wife also jumped into the tank located in their house, police said.

The bodies were taken out and shifted to a mortuary of the district hospital for a post-mortem. ''Preliminary investigation revealed that there was some dispute between the husband and wife and they used to quarrel. The matter is being probed further,'' police said, adding that Ruparam worked as a labourer.

