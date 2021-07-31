Jharkhand CM recommends CBI probe into Dhanbad judge death case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday decided to hand over the probe into the hit-and-run case of the Dhanbad judge to the Central Bureau of Investigation. An official spokesman said that the chief minister has recommended handing over the probe in the death of District and Sessions Court judge Uttam Anand to the premier investigating agency. The 50-year-old judge was allegedly mowed down by a heavy autorickshaw while he was on a morning jog on July 28 morning in Dhanbad. The Jharkhand government had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to crack the judge death case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)