Maha: 4 booked for blackmailing talathi over farmer compensation in Jalna
Four people were booked in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from a woman talathi after accusing her of committing irregularities in disbursal of compensation to hailstorm-affected farmers, police said on Saturday.
The four, all residents of Idlapur in Partur tehsil, had filed Right to Information pleas on the compensation given to farmers after the region witnessed hailstorms some time ago, and then started threatening the talathi to pay up Rs 10 lakh or risk being exposed for corruption, an official said.
''After the talathi filed a complaint, we booked the four under IPC as well as SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act, and further probe was underway. No arrest has been made as yet,'' the Partur police station official said.
