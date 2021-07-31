Left Menu

Man dies after slipping into stream in J-K’s Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:42 IST
A 53-year-old man died after slipping into a stream in the Gurez area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir during a search operation launched by security forces after he noticed suspicious movement, officials said on Saturday.

“Last night, Abdullah Hajam, a resident of Tharbal, Gurez, saw some suspicious movement in the forest area ahead of Tharbal village. He immediately informed the nearest army post about the suspicious activity. Army search party along with him went to search the area in the darkness,” PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said in a statement.

He said while the party was moving through a slushy patch, Hajam slipped into a nullah.

“The soldiers immediately rescued him and brought him to the nearest military doctor. The doctor examined him and gave him first aid. However, despite the best efforts of the doctor, he could not be saved and passed away due to injuries at 8 am,” Col Musavi said.

The post-mortem has been conducted and the body is being handed over to the family, he said.

All possible assistance is being provided to his family, he added.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said an inquest proceeding has been initiated into the incident to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the death of the man.

The medico-legal formalities were completed at Sub District Hospital Gurez and investigation in the matter is in progress, he said.

