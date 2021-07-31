6-yr-old boy kidnapped from Ludhiana village rescued within 36 hrs; domestic help arrested

A six-year-old boy was rescued on Saturday morning within 36 hours of being kidnapped from a village here, police said.

Amandeep was abducted on July 29, and the kidnapper was found to be a domestic help his father had hired nearly two weeks ago, they said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the kidnapper, Vijay Akash, had demanded a ransom of Rs 4 lakh.

He said villagers were also engaged to help the police in the search operation for the kid that was launched based on a complaint lodged by his father.

Soon after police realised who the kidnapper was, a team was sent to his residence in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

The wife and the father of the accused were taken into custody for questioning, he said, adding that the account number Akash gave for depositing the ransom amount turned out to be his father's.

The child was rescued by police personnel and villagers on Saturday morning.

The accused tried to flee but was caught by the villagers and beaten up before being handed over to the police, Agrawal said.

