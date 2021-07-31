Left Menu

Two sentenced 7 years jail in Vyapam case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court on Saturday sentenced two people to seven years imprisonment for rigging a police recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board in 2013, better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:09 IST
CBI lawyer, Satish Dinkar speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court on Saturday sentenced two people to seven years imprisonment for rigging a police recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board in 2013, better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam. Speaking to ANI, CBI lawyer, Satish Dinkar said, "CBI Court has sentenced two accused, involved in Vyapam scam, to 7 years in jail and has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The accused, Om Prakash Tyagi and Satish Jatav are punished for criminal conspiracy under various sections of the IPC."

The Vyapam scam involved fraud in Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board that was unearthed in 2013. It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and the state government employees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

