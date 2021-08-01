Left Menu

ACFI demands probe into spurious pesticides unit busted in Najafgarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:14 IST
ACFI demands probe into spurious pesticides unit busted in Najafgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) on Sunday demanded investigation into spurious pesticides seized recently in Hirankudna village of Najafgarh in the national capital, saying such illegal activities need to be checked in the interest of farmers and consumers.

A special team of Delhi Police, which seized the spurious pesticides stock on July 30, brandished logos of big MNCs including Syngenta, Bayer, Crystal, Dhanuka Agritech, Adama, PI, FMC, Shriram and UPL, it said.

''A detailed complaint and FIR are yet to be filed by the legal authorities. We vehemently demand from the current regulators and authorities at higher levels to enquire and investigate into it,'' ACFI said in a statement.

Such fraudulent activity in the heart of the capital within a few kilometers from the Lutyens zone questions the governance structure and the fringe elements supporting the illicit trade, it said.

Further, ACFI said such spurious pesticides not only harm the soil health and endanger the consumer's health badly, but also put an immense drain on the farmers' pocket.

The sale of fake pesticides to farmers lead to revenue loss to the companies and the government, it said.

This is a heinous crime under the law of the land and should attract strong penal provisions which are cognizable offenses and non-bailable, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021