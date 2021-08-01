ACFI demands probe into spurious pesticides unit busted in Najafgarh

Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) on Sunday demanded investigation into spurious pesticides seized recently in Hirankudna village of Najafgarh in the national capital, saying such illegal activities need to be checked in the interest of farmers and consumers.

A special team of Delhi Police, which seized the spurious pesticides stock on July 30, brandished logos of big MNCs including Syngenta, Bayer, Crystal, Dhanuka Agritech, Adama, PI, FMC, Shriram and UPL, it said.

Advertisement

''A detailed complaint and FIR are yet to be filed by the legal authorities. We vehemently demand from the current regulators and authorities at higher levels to enquire and investigate into it,'' ACFI said in a statement.

Such fraudulent activity in the heart of the capital within a few kilometers from the Lutyens zone questions the governance structure and the fringe elements supporting the illicit trade, it said.

Further, ACFI said such spurious pesticides not only harm the soil health and endanger the consumer's health badly, but also put an immense drain on the farmers' pocket.

The sale of fake pesticides to farmers lead to revenue loss to the companies and the government, it said.

This is a heinous crime under the law of the land and should attract strong penal provisions which are cognizable offenses and non-bailable, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)