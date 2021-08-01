'Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav' celebrations: IAF organises all-women mountaineering expedition to Mt Manirang

The India Air Force (IAF) organised a tri-services all-women mountaineering expedition to Mt. Manirang (21,625 ft) as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav' celebrations on Sunday. The team of 15 mountaineers was led by Wing Commander Bhavana Mehra and was flagged off by Air Marshal VPS Rana VSM who is Air Officer-in-Charge Administration.

The team aims to scale the peak on 15 August this year. The Air Marshal encouraged the team to achieve their aim and appreciated the efforts by the organizers to facilitate the expedition. The other 14 members in the team were Wing Commander N Linyu, Wing Commander Nirupama Pandey, Wing Commander Lalita Mishra, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, flight lieutenant Komal Pahuja, Lt Colonel Geetanjali Bhatt, Major Saumya Shukla, Major Veenu Mor, Major Usha Kumari, Major Rachna Hooda, lieutenant Commander Nandini Damroy, lieutenant Commander Sino Wilson, lieutenant Commander Chham Kumari, and lieutenant Commander Renu Ramdurg.

Mt Manirang is located at the border of the Kinnaur and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh. The Manirang Pass is located close to the peak and is one of the early trade routes between these two districts. (ANI)

