U.S. confident Iran carried out attack on tanker -Secretary Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:02 IST
The United States is confident that Iran carried out a drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker transiting through international waters near Oman on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"I want to condemn again the attack on Friday against the commercial ship … We've conducted a thorough review and we're confident that Iran carried out this attack," Blinken said at a regular news briefing.

