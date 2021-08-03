U.S. confident Iran carried out attack on tanker -Secretary Blinken
The United States is confident that Iran carried out a drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker transiting through international waters near Oman on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
"I want to condemn again the attack on Friday against the commercial ship … We've conducted a thorough review and we're confident that Iran carried out this attack," Blinken said at a regular news briefing.
