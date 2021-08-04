Left Menu

Maha: Army jawan who died after collapsing in Siachen cremated with full military honours

The jawan, Kailash Pawar 25, a resident of Chikhli in the district, was posted at 10 Mahar Regiment in Dras sector, it said.On July 31, he was returning from his post to go home on leave, when he suddenly fell down and became unconscious due to lack of oxygen.

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:29 IST
An Army jawan, who died at the Siachen glacier after he collapsed due to lack of oxygen, was cremated with full military honours at his native village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The Buldhana district information office (DIO) said this in a statement. The jawan, Kailash Pawar (25), a resident of Chikhli in the district, was posted at 10 Mahar Regiment in Dras sector, it said.

On July 31, he was returning from his post to go home on leave, when he suddenly fell down and became unconscious due to lack of oxygen. He was hospitalised, but succumbed to his injuries, it said.

