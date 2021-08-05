Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 1 arrested in Bengal
A 29-year-old woman was arrested and heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized from her possession in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the woman from Jibantala police station area and seized 2 kg of the contraband from her possession, an officer said.
Her identity and whereabouts were revealed by another woman who was arrested last month, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab other members of the gang.
