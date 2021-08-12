Left Menu

Christians demand land for graveyard in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:22 IST
Scores of members and functionaries of the 'Ghaziabad Christian Fellowship Voice of Community' on Wednesday handed over a memorandum addressed to the municipal commissioner demanding land for graveyard.

The members, under the aegis of Chakrapani Yadav, the national general secretary of Pragtisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) stated in the memorandum that the bodies of Christians are being ferried to Delhi for burial for want of land in the district.

They said the graveyards are full and demanded three acres of land for Christian burial grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

