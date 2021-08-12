Christians demand land for graveyard in Ghaziabad
Scores of members and functionaries of the 'Ghaziabad Christian Fellowship Voice of Community' on Wednesday handed over a memorandum addressed to the municipal commissioner demanding land for graveyard.
The members, under the aegis of Chakrapani Yadav, the national general secretary of Pragtisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) stated in the memorandum that the bodies of Christians are being ferried to Delhi for burial for want of land in the district.
They said the graveyards are full and demanded three acres of land for Christian burial grounds.
