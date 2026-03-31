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Delhi Extends Property Tax Amnesty Scheme: A Golden Opportunity for Taxpayers

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme till April 30, as announced by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh. This extension allows property taxpayers to settle dues without additional interest or penalties. The scheme offers a full waiver of past due property taxes under specific conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:44 IST
Delhi Extends Property Tax Amnesty Scheme: A Golden Opportunity for Taxpayers
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced an extension of the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme until April 30, following overwhelming response from taxpayers. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh emphasized the benefits of the scheme that allows property owners to clear past dues without added financial burden.

Under the Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) scheme, taxpayers can waive property tax liabilities, including interest and penalties, for years prior to 2020-21 by paying the principal amount for the fiscal years 2020-21 to 2025-26.

The extension provides taxpayers a chance to take advantage of this opportunity, with Mayor Singh urging them to act before the April 30 deadline, noting that the scheme will not be extended further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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