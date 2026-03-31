Delhi Court Acquits Two in Seelampur Stabbing Case

In a recent judgment, a Delhi court has acquitted two individuals accused of attempted murder in a 2020 stabbing incident in Seelampur. The case crumbled as both the victim and the complainant did not identify the accused, Bilal and Sahil, during trial proceedings.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Sharma pointed out several shortcomings in the prosecution's evidence. The court noted that the recovery of a knife from Sahil's residence was unreliable, as the open almirah where it was found was accessible to others.

The medical evidence was also questioned for lacking specific reasoning to classify the injuries as grievous. Consequently, the court ordered the discharge of the accused, citing the prosecution's failure to prove their case.