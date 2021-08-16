Improving police-public relations will be among my priorities: New Haryana DGP

New Haryana police chief Prashanta Kumar Agrawal on Monday said he would focus on improving the police-public relationship, among other aspects of policing.

Agrawal, a 1988-batch IPS officer, made the remark soon after taking over the charge of the state’s director-general of police at the police headquarters here.

Agrawal also listed the effective monitoring of crime, its prevention and detection, ensuring the safety of women, children and weaker sections of society and the eradication of drug menace among his top priorities. ''I would also focus on improving police-public relationship,'' he added.

As Agrawal assumed the charge of the office from the outgoing DGP Manoj Yadava, he was given a guard of honour by police personnel and congratulated by the senior police officers.

Talking of his priorities, the new police chief said cybercrime, which has registered a phenomenal rise amid the increase in the use of smartphones and online banking over, has become a new challenge for the police.

To achieve their ulterior motive, cybercriminals have been adopting new technologies to commit the crime, he said.

''We will adopt and develop specialisation to effectively tackle such crimes. Apart from this, the investigation standard would be further increased to make crackdown on such criminals in the days to come,'' he added.

The new DGP said there is no place for corruption in the police functioning and it would not be tolerated at any cost.

“If corruption is found anywhere, strict action will be taken against the guilty as per law,” he added. DGP (Crime) Mohd Akil, Haryana Police Housing Corporation’s Managing Director R C Mishra, DGP (Prisons) Shatrujeet Kapoor, ADGP (Modernization and Welfare) Alok Roy, ADGP (Administration) A S Chawla, ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk, ADGP (Headquarters) Kala Ramachandran and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

Agrawal, a 1988-batch IPS officer from Bihar, served the people in different districts as ASP, Additional SP, SP, Range IGP and Commissioner of Police. Before being appointed as DGP Haryana, he also served as DGP (Crime) and the director-general of State Vigilance Bureau, an official statement said.

