Cricket-Australia squad for T20 World Cup
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 19-08-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 05:35 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia on Thursday named the following squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.
Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Inebriated woman creates scene, blocks traffic on Pune road
Group run by British navy: Hijackers have left targeted vessel off the United Arab Emirates' coast in Gulf of Oman.(AP) NSA
Hijacking ends in Arabian Sea, says UKMTO, as Oman identifies tanker involved
Oman confirms Asphalt Princess tanker had been hijacked in Arabian Sea
Dalit girl's death: All-woman TMC delegation meets victim's family