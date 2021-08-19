Cricket-Australia squad for T20 World Cup

Australia on Thursday named the following squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.

Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

