16 MESC Officer Trainees complete 105-week long professional training at INS Shivaji

Sixteen officer trainees from the Indian Navy, of the 91st Batch of Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC) successfully completed 105 weeks of professional training at INS Shivaji on Saturday. The 13 foreign trainee officers from eight friendly foreign nations, also a part of the course, had passed out from INS Shivaji on 26 June this year.

According to an official statement, the trainees were actively involved in understanding the finer aspects of marine engineering along with participation in co-curricular activities towards overall grooming as an Officer. Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Materiel graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and addressed the MESC officers during the Valedictory Function and reviewed the Passing Out Parade. He congratulated the officers as well as the training staff at Shivaji and urged the officers to continue their tryst with learning and continually adapt to technological advancements.

The Admiral exhorted the young engineer officers to lead by example and pursue excellence in every endeavour while maintaining the highest standards of quality in their sphere of work. He awarded trophies to officers excelling in specific fields like First in Overall Order of Merit, Academics, Sports and Positive Living. The 'Hammer' to the Best All Round Officer was awarded to Lt Kushagra Dimri. Vice Admiral Daya Shankar Rolling Trophy for 'Best Sportsman' was awarded to Lt Mudit Sety and Lt Ravindra Gangwar was awarded the 'Positive Living Officer' Trophy. The award of 'First in Order of Academic Merit' was given to Lt Mohammad Danish and the Best Project Syndicate was awarded for the project on AI-based Predictive Maintenance.

As a part of the course curriculum, the officers underwent watchkeeping onboard Naval Warships and undertook various Marine Engineering projects in Cutting Edge technologies. The officers inculcated an aptitude for technical assignments and research through a wide array of naval projects ranging from the development of technical simulators and test benches to the operationalisation of existent machinery. The officers would now proceed for appointments onboard Naval Warships, Shore units. (ANI)

