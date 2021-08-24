Left Menu

Saudi deputy minister of defense signs military cooperation agreement between the kingdom and Russia

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-08-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 03:51 IST
Saudi deputy minister of defense signs military cooperation agreement between the kingdom and Russia
Saudi deputy minister of defense Khalid bin Salman said on Twitter on Tuesday that the kingdom and Russia signed an agreement aimed at developing areas of joint military cooperation between the two countries.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and omar fahmy Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

