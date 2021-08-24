Left Menu

Lightning kills three women

PTI | Sahibganj | Updated: 24-08-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 23:17 IST
Three women working in a paddy field in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district were killed on Tuesday when lightning struck them, an official said.

Four women working in the field near Sakhi Garden under Rajmahal block were hit by lightning and were brought to hospital for treatment by the villagers, where the doctors declared three women dead.

Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Officer, Rajmahal, Roshan Sah said that the injured woman has been referred to Sahibganj Hospital for better treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

