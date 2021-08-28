Left Menu

Security forces will act tough against militants, OGWs to maintain peace: J&K Police chief




Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday said security forces will act tough against militants and their supporters in the Kashmir Valley to maintain the prevailing peaceful atmosphere.

''We will act strictly against terrorists and their supporters, including OGWs (overground workers of terrorist outfits). It is the OGWs who carry a pistol to do the selective killing and throw grenades to target innocent civilians. We are going very tough against them,'' Singh told reporters in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

He said the situation in the district has improved and was peaceful even though there were attempts recently to vitiate the atmosphere.

''A group of terrorists which had infiltrated and wanted to carry out terror activities was neutralised recently. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them," he said, adding that security forces will not allow the prevailing peaceful situation in the valley to deteriorate.

Earlier, the Director-General of Police (DGP) addressed a meeting of officers and jawans and chaired a meeting of officers of the Army, CRPF, BSF and the police to review the security scenario in the district.

Singh directed the security forces to keep pressure on anti-national elements and identify the areas and people aiding them.

The DGP said that synergy between all forces in Jammu Kashmir has ensured peace.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bandipora and other officers briefed the DGP on the security measures being taken in the district.

Referring to the recent successes on the law and order front, the DGP said the police force is known for its bravery and professionalism.

