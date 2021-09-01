Left Menu

Premature to congratulate ourselves for Afghanistan UNSC resolution, says Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hit out at the Centre and said that it is too was premature to congratulate ourselves for the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted yesterday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 10:02 IST
Premature to congratulate ourselves for Afghanistan UNSC resolution, says Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hit out at the Centre and said that it is too was premature to congratulate ourselves for the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted yesterday. "The government is congratulating itself for the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted yesterday 'Resolution' has two meanings. The first is that the issue has been 'resolved' or settled to India's satisfaction. That is not what happened at the UNSC," said Chidambaram in a tweet.

"The second meaning is that we have put our wishes on paper and got some others to sign that paper! That is what happened at UNSC yesterday It is too premature to congratulate ourselves," he added. The Congress leader also said in his tweet, "The possible axis of China, Pakistan and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is a cause for worry."

The United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolution on Afghanistan addresses India's key concerns pertaining to the war-ravaged country, sources said on Tuesday, adding that New Delhi played an "active role" in ensuring its passage. The 15-member council has adopted the resolution in which the member states reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and noted the Taliban's relevant commitments.

The resolution called for the Taliban to facilitate safe passage for people wanting to leave Afghanistan, allow humanitarians to access the country, and uphold human rights, including for women and children. Over the last few days, India has been in continuous touch with key members of the UNSC on the matter.

The issue was also the subject of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and high-level official contacts with other members. Government sources told ANI yesterday, "UNSC Resolution 2593 addresses India's key concerns pertaining to Afghanistan at this time. Therefore, we played an active role in ensuring its passage."

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was chairing the UNSC meet under the Indian presidency in which the resolution was adopted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021