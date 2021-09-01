Arms, ammunition recovered by CRPF in J-K's Ganderbal
Central Reserve Police Force on Wednesday recovered arms, ammunitions among other items in the Sadra Bagh forest area in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Rounds of AK-47, along with two magazines, loose 9mm rounds, various other rounds and several hand grenades were recovered, early in the morning by @crpf_srinagar with Ganderbal Police from Sadra Bagh forest area," said a tweet by the Srinagar Sector, CRPF.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
