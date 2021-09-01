Left Menu

India reports 41,965 new COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths

India reported 41,965 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 10:43 IST
India reports 41,965 new COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 41,965 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With the addition of new cases, the active caseload of India reached 3,78,181, which is 1.15 per cent of the total cases. Currently, the daily positivity rate is at 2.61 per cent.

As many as 33,964 patients recovered across the country from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,19,93,644. The current recovery rate is at 97.51 per cent. With 460 fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country reached 4,39,020.

Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 30,203 new COVID cases and 115 deaths on Tuesday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested till today is 52,31,84,293 crore. Of which, 16,06,785 samples have been tested on Tuesday.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 65.41 crore vaccine doses so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 18.3 crore doses have been administered in the month of August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021