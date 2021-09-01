Left Menu

Fire & Fury Corps celebrates 22nd raising day in Leh

'Fire and Fury Corps' celebrated its 22nd Raising Day on Wednesday in Leh with a solemn Wreath Laying ceremony held at War Memorial, informed PRO, Defence, Srinagar.

ANI | Leh (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:27 IST
'Fire and Fury Corps' celebrated its 22nd Raising Day on Wednesday in Leh with a solemn Wreath Laying ceremony held at War Memorial, informed PRO, Defence, Srinagar. Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps laid a wreath at the Leh War Memorial on behalf of all ranks of Fire and Fury Corps to honor the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in Ladakh.

According to Srinagar Defence PRO, the corps was raised on September 1, 1999, in the aftermath of the Kargil War. Since its raising, the Corps has successfully ensured sanctity of both, the Line of Control with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control with China while maintaining eternal vigil at some of the highest battlefields in the world including the Siachen Glacier. The Corps since its raising has been instrumental in the development of infrastructure in Ladakh for the common use of the Army and civilians, thereby promoting development in Ladakh.

The Corps has stood steadfast with the people of Ladakh in times of natural calamities, providing assistance and support in relief, rescue, and rebuilding of infrastructure. "On the auspicious occasion of the Raising Day of the Corps, all ranks once again pledged to defend our borders with their blood and reaffirmed their wholehearted support to the people of Ladakh", the statement read. (ANI)

