Erode district gets rain with strong gales

Erode district of Tamil Nadu received scattered rainfall accompanied by strong winds late Tuesday.

According to an official in the district administration, Varattupallam got 60 mm of rainfall, Ammapettai 51.2 mm, Kunderipallam 28.2 mm, Kodumudi 26.4 mm, Bhavanisagar 13.2 mm, Kodiveri 9.3 mm, Sathyamangalam 7 mm, and Gobichettipalayam 1.2 mm. The total rainfall in the district was 196.5 mm with the average being 11.5 mm.

Also, the inflow into the Lower Bhavani Project Reservoir was decreased to 1,028 cusecs on Wednesday and 940 cusecs of surplus water were discharged into River Bhavani. The present level of the dam is 102 feet against the full level of 105 feet.

