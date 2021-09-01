Delhi HC notice to Centre challenging VJ Yeshwant Deopujari as Chairperson of National Commission for Indian System of Medicine

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea challenging the appointment of Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari as Chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Centre, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, and others to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on October 22.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Ved Prakash Tyagi, an Ayurvedic Chikitsak and former President of the erstwhile Central Council for Indian Medicine. Advocates Dinesh Agnani, Suryadeep Singh, and Radha R Tarkar appeared for the petitioner. Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions of Government of India and has issued the impugned Circular/Notification dated June 9, 2021 thereby appointing Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari as Chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine.

National Commission for Indian System of Medicine is a statutory body constituted under the NCISM Act and is the regulatory body for practice and education in the systems of Indian Medicine in India. The petitioner hence filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, inter alia, seeking issuance of the appropriate writ, order, or direction to the respondents, more particularly Respondent Cabinet Secretary-cum-Chairperson, Search Committee (constituted under Section 5 of the NCISM Act) to show cause under what right/authority the Yeshwant Deopujariholds the post of Chairperson of the Respondent Commission as he is not a postgraduate which is an essential requirement for appointment under Section 4(2) of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020 (NCISM Act).

The plea has also sought appropriate direction calling for the records pertaining to the appointment of Yeshwant Deopujari as Chairperson of the Commission under Section 4 of the NCISM Act and seeking quashing of the Circular/Notification dated June 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)