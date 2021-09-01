Left Menu

Guj: Bodies of 3 family members found hanging from trees; police suspect suicide

The bodies of three members of a family were found hanging from two trees near their house in a remote village in Gujarats Navsari distirct, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, an official said on Wednesday.The deceased included a 31-year-old mentally disturbed man, Yogesh Dhatal, his father Jatarbhai Dhatal 58 and mother Mankiben Dhatal 56, the official from Vansda police station said.

PTI | Navsari | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:23 IST
The bodies of three members of a family were found hanging from two trees near their house in a remote village in Gujarat's Navsari district, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased included a 31-year-old ''mentally disturbed'' man, Yogesh Dhaval, his father Jatarbhai Dhaval (58), and mother Mankiben Dhaval (56), the official from Vansda police station said. They were found hanging from two mango trees near their house in Mola Amba village under Vansda taluka on Tuesday morning, he said. It took hours for police to reach the hilly village, which is cut off from the main center and does not have a proper motorable road, the official said, adding that prima facie, it appeared that the three persons committed suicide.

''The man's sister, who lives with her husband in the same village, first spotted the bodies. She said her brother was mentally disturbed and had attempted suicide thrice in the last two years after recovering from an illness,'' police sub-inspector P V Vasava said. ''Prima facie, it appears that the man's parents went into a shock after finding their son's body and then allegedly hanged themselves from a tree near the one where he killed himself,'' Vasava said.

The bodies were sent to a hospital in Vansda for postmortem and doctors prima facie said it appeared to be a case of suicide, the official added.

