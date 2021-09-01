Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 4 crore seized in Assam

Heroin valued at over Rs 4 crore was seized from a vehicle in Assams Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, police said. The heroin seized by a team led by Bokajan Sub Divisional Police Officer SDPO John Das who claimed that the value of the contraband was estimated to be over Rs 4 crore in the international market.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heroin valued at over Rs 4 crore was seized from a vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, police said. Two persons, identified as 30-year old N Haokip and 47-year old Letkholal, both hailing from Manipur, were arrested in connection with the seizure, police said. Acting on specific information, a search operation was launched at the Lahorijan check-post in Bokajan sub-division along the Assam-Nagaland border and the heroin, weighing 646 gm, was found hidden in soap cases inside the backlight of the vehicle. The vehicle was on its way to Guwahati from Manipur. The heroin was seized by a team led by Bokajan Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) John Das who claimed that the value of the contraband was estimated to be over Rs 4 crore in the international market.

