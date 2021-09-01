Restaurateur shot dead in Greater Noida, 3 held

Three men were held after an encounter with police on Wednesday for allegedly shooting dead a restaurant owner in Greater Noida, police said.

Suneel Agarwal (38), the owner of the restaurant located near Mitra housing society, was standing on the street outside his workplace late Tuesday night when the incident took place, they said.

An argument broke out between one of his staff members and some online food delivery agents around midnight.

Agarwal went there and tried mediating the issue.

“Three other people who were passing by the area had joined the group of delivery agents before the argument broke out,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said, adding the trio was in inebriated condition.

Agarwal reached there and the argument erupted into a fight, the officer said.

One of the three men opened fire at Agarwal and he was rushed to Yatharth hospital where he died during treatment, he added.

An FIR was lodged at Beta 2 police station on charges of murder and investigation taken up in the case, Pandey said, adding police checks were intensified across Noida and Greater Noida immediately to track the suspects.

“(On Wednesday) during checking at Zero Point in Greater Noida, a suspicious trio on a motorcycle was intercepted and asked to stop. However, they sped away towards the Gautam Buddh University but were rounded up by another police party,” he said.

“The trio opened gunfire that led to retaliatory firing by the police in which one of them, Vikas Chaudhary, got hit on his leg and was nabbed. The other two, Devendra and Suneel, tried to run away but were caught by the police team,” he added.

The accused have confessed to the crime and admitted to having consumed liquor before the incident, police said.

An illegal firearm was seized from the possession of Vikas and the motorcycle used by them has been impounded.

Greater Noida DCP Abhishek announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team involved in working out the case in just 15 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)