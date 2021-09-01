Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:33 IST
ITPO CMD L C Goyal gets fifth extension till Sep 1, 2022
L C Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), has been granted a one-year extension till September 1 next year, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

This is his fifth extension on the post.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in the tenure of Goyal, a 1979-batch IAS (retired) officer of Kerala cadre, as the CMD of ITPO for a period of one year beyond 01.09.2021 i.e. up to 01.09.2022 or until further orders, the order said.

Goyal, who had briefly worked as the Union home secretary, was on August 31, 2015 appointed the ITPO chief.

His term was extended by a year on August 14, 2017, July 31, 2018, August 22, 2019 and August 31, last year.

ITPO is the premier trade promotion agency of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

