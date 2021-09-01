Left Menu

MP: Viral videos show transgender, man being thrashed; FIR registered

Videos showing three men beating up a man and a transgender person in separate incidents surfaced on social media following which a case was registered in Madhya Pradeshs Hoshangabad district on Wednesday, police said. The incidents had occurred in the district on August 23 and police are searching for the culprits, an official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:10 IST
Videos showing three men beating up a man and a transgender person in separate incidents surfaced on social media following which a case was registered in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district on Wednesday, police said. The incidents had occurred in the district on August 23 and police are searching for the culprits, an official said. Assailants in the two videos are the same: A man wearing a saffron scarf, identified as `Arun Kumar', and two others who are unidentified.

One video showed a transgender person pleading with them that she did not spit on anybody's vehicle, and Kumar slapping and kicking her.

The other video showed him and his associates hitting a man with shoes while asking for money and saying “will you go against me while living in this city.” Hoshangabad Dehat police station in-charge Anup Singh Nain said the two victims were traced after the videos went viral. Based on their complaints, a First Information Report was registered against Kumar and two others under IPC sections 327 (voluntarily causing hurt for extortion), 294 (obscene act in public place) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

