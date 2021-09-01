U.S. senator says no reason for Lebanon to depend on Iranian fuel
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:34 IST
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said on Wednesday there was no reason for Lebanon to depend on Iranian fuel shipments.
Blumenthal was speaking at a news conference in Beirut.
