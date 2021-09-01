Left Menu

MP: Cop caught taking bribe of Rs 30,000 from relative of accused in Dhar

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:03 IST
MP: Cop caught taking bribe of Rs 30,000 from relative of accused in Dhar
The Lokayukta police on Wednesday caught a policeman while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a relative of some persons accused in a criminal case in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, an official said.

Following a complaint, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kishor Singh Tank, posted in Rajod police station of Dhar district, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, Lokayukta Police's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said. The complainant's relatives were accused in a criminal case registered in Rajod police station and the accused policeman was threatening to add some more sections of the IPC for stronger punishment in the case, he said.

The ASI had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, but settled for Rs 30,000, the official said, adding that the policeman has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

