Left Menu

NIA court frames charges against 8 KLF terrorists in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:45 IST
NIA court frames charges against 8 KLF terrorists in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court has framed charges against eight terrorists of the proscribed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in the assassination of Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab last year, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency said on Wednesday.

The NIA said the investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused were part of the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based leadership of the terrorist organisation.

The special judge for NIA cases, Mohali framed the charges against Sukhraj Singh alias Lakhanpal, Ravinder Singh alias Ravi Dhillon, Akashdeep Arora alias Dhaliwal, Jagroop Singh, Sukhdeep Singh alias Bhura, Gurjit Singh alias Bhaa, Inderjit Singh alias Inder and Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwal for various offences inter-alia including those under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act, the spokesperson said.

Sandhu, who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his brave fight against terrorists at the peak of militancy in Punjab, was killed at his residence-cum-school in Bhikhiwind village of Tarn Taran by two unidentified persons on October 16, 2020. Accordingly, a case was registered at police station Bhikhiwind.

The NIA had taken over the investigation of the case on January 26 and had filed a chargesheet against the eight accused for their roles in the conspiracy on April 27.

''KLF chief Lakhvir Singh Rode and his Canada-based deputy Sunny Toronto had tasked Sukh Bhikariwal, a gangster turned terrorist, to arrange shooters and execute the plan,'' the NIA said.

The spokesperson said Bhikariwal had instructed Sukhdeep Singh and Gurjit Singh to undertake the killing of Sandhu. Inderjit Singh was involved in the reconnaissance of the target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021