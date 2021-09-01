Left Menu

Elgar Parishad accused seeks bail to attend mass after father's death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:11 IST
Elgar Parishad accused seeks bail to attend mass after father's death
Activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, on Wednesday moved the special NIA court here to seek temporary bail to attend a mass organized for his father who died last month.

Wilson, arrested in June 2018, is lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

The plea, filed through his lawyers R Sathyanayanan and Niraj Yadav, said Wilson's 84-year-old father passed away at Neendakara in Kerala in August.

As per the custom, a mass has been organized on September 16, it said, seeking bail for Wilson for two weeks from September 13 so that he could attend the ceremony.

Wilson and many other Left-leaning activists were arrested by Pune Police following violence near Bhima-Koregaon war memorial on January 1, 2018, the day after the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune. Police alleged that the conclave had been backed by Maoists, and the provocative speeches made there triggered the violence.

The probe was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

