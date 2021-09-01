Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:39 IST
Maha CM welcomes 1971 war 'victory flame' in Mumbai
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday welcomed the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', taken out to celebrate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, at the Gateway of India here.

The victory flame travelled 4,500 km, passing through Delhi, Jaisalmer, Dwarka and Vadodara, before reaching Mumbai.

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971, which led to creation of Bangladesh.

At the Gateway of India in south Mumbai, Thackeray felicitated Admiral L Ramdas (retd), Admiral Vijay Singh Shekhawat (retd), Wing Commander Dinesh Chandra Nair (retd) and Naik Dondiram Bandsode (retd) and others who participated in the 1971 war. PTI MR RSY RSY

