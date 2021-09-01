Left Menu

Message claiming jail for people misbehaving with mosque staff false: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:40 IST
The Rajasthan police has described as “false and misleading” a message on social media claiming enactment of a legal provision for a three-year jail term to anyone misbehaving with or causing any harm to the staff of any mosque or madrasa.

The Udaipur Police tweeted the viral post terming it a fake message and said legal action may be taken for spreading such misinformation. The police said the message was circulated on social media by mischievous elements to mislead the general public.

Police sources said the cyber cell is trying to trace the person who created and circulated the message.

